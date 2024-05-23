By John Rampton Edited by Mark Klekas May 23, 2024

While you have to earn respect, you don't have to deal with disrespect in the meantime.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Respect. It permeates every interaction, every word, every glance. There are times, however, when disrespect lurks beneath the surface, hidden in awkward silences, passive-aggressive jabs, or gradual erosion of boundaries.

It's easy to feel unheard and undervalued when you receive subtle hints like these. However, before you spiral into self-doubt, take a deep breath. In order to regain your power and cultivate respect, you must recognize these red flags.

Related: 6 Game-Changing Skills, From Leaders Who Underestimated Them