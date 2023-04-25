Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The pandemic has taught us that remote work is here to stay. It's no longer a question of whether employees can be productive from afar; rather, it's a matter of how businesses can leverage this newfound flexibility. As labor shortages and rising wages make it increasingly difficult for companies to retain talent, a new trend is emerging: outsourcing jobs overseas.

I talk to five-ten leaders each week about hybrid and remote work, and while a few months ago the exclusive focus was on the return to the office, the conversation is increasingly shifting to cutting costs as the economic situation grows worse. Indeed, the number of people working remotely has been trending up in the last couple of months, according to a LinkedIn survey. And office occupancy averaged across 10 large metro areas fell below 50% after rising above that number in January.