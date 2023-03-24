Executive coach and Merging Path CEO Brooks E. Scott reveals what employers should do to stop burnout before it starts.

By now, you've probably heard of "bare minimum Mondays" — the latest TikTok-born workplace trend that's trying to find a way around burnout.

"Bare minimum Mondays" exemplify the ongoing "collective awareness" that employees have to start putting their mental and emotional health first — and stop accepting additional work and responsibilities without an increase in pay, Brooks E. Scott, executive coach and CEO of Merging Path, tells Entrepreneur.