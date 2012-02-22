Unlock this article & more for 25% off during our Flash Sale

New subscribers, save big on Entrepreneur + when you sign up now.
Use code FLASH25 at checkout.

Claim This Offer

Already have an account?

Sign in
Entrepreneur Plus - Short White
For Subscribers

CEO Case Studies: A Role Model and a Cautionary Tale One to study if you want to lead well. Another if you want to fail miserably.

By Michelle Juergen

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Special Report - LeadershipIndra Nooyi - Chairman and CEO of PepsiCoIndra Nooyi
Chairman and CEO of PepsiCo

Her path: Nooyi started at PepsiCo in 1994 as chief strategist. Later roles there included senior vice president, CFO and president. She was named CEO in 2006 and chairman in 2007.

Company stats: About 300,000 employees worldwide and annual revenue of $60 billion.

The rest of this article is locked.

Join Entrepreneur+ today for access.

Subscribe Now

Already have an account? Sign In