When a coworker starts showing signs of burnout, it's only natural to feel a strong urge to assist them. Yet, many of us are uncertain about how to approach the situation or even whether we should intervene.

Drawing from my burnout coach and advisor expertise, I recommend approaching this topic without forgetting about your own best interest too. However, if you hold a managerial or HR position, you may require specific guidance beyond what is provided here.

