As the world faces one of the worst crises in recent times, what inspires people and corporations to stand out, fight back, and respond effectively? Culture.

Let me explain. You know how we count on people in some parts of the world to behave in a certain way? Consider, for example, how locals in Germany will never attempt to cross at a traffic intersection until the lights have changed to green. Similarly, Japan. Seldom are there any reports of rioting or looting during natural calamities. So too Switzerland where farmers high up in the Alps "trust' customers to leave payment for goods they pick up from "honesty' shops.

Culture is muscle memory