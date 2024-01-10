The debate over which generation has the best work ethic has been long-running.

It has been a long-running debate concerning which generation has the best work ethic. Some arguments may get heated between Gen Z, Millennials, and Baby Boomers due to their values and work styles.

Is there a true champion of work ethic? There is no easy answer to this question. Nonetheless, we can weigh the pros and cons of each generation and examine their work ethics in more detail to reach some conclusions.

What do we mean by work ethic?