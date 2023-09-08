Brandon Dawson, co-founder and CEO at Cardone Ventures, learned a lot from the loss of his first company.

The story, which he explores in his forthcoming book Nine-Figure Mindset: How to Go From Zero to Over $100 Million in Net Worth, starts back when Dawson discovered the appeal of entrepreneurship via his parents' walnut farm in Corvallis, Oregon, where, as a high school student, he hired a team of classmates to make quick and lucrative work of a harvest.

Out of high school, Dawson hoped to earn at least $100,000 annually, which he achieved by the time he was 21 through selling hearing devices for his stepfather's company. He set his sights on $1 million annual income next, but once he hit $200,000 annually and earned more than other executives, he'd "seemingly maxed out [his] potential income."