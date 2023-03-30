How to Be a Better Business Negotiator, According to This Former FBI Hostage Negotiator

When you've had to bargain with high-risk fugitives and former cartel members, you learn a thing or two about how to talk to people.

Chip Massey does not sound like an FBI hostage negotiator.

He is warm. Friendly. Easy with a laugh. The exact opposite of the grizzled, crime-fighting stereotype. And that, he says, is an asset — because when you negotiate anything, even in business, your first goal must be to build rapport.