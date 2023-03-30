For Subscribers

How to Be a Better Business Negotiator, According to This Former FBI Hostage Negotiator

When you've had to bargain with high-risk fugitives and former cartel members, you learn a thing or two about how to talk to people.

learn more about Jason Feifer

By Jason Feifer

Key Takeaways

  • Listen for unstated narratives, it's the key to "unlocking" others
  • Meet people where they are and try to connect their world with yours
  • Understand that every word they say is a clue

Chip Massey does not sound like an FBI hostage negotiator.

He is warm. Friendly. Easy with a laugh. The exact opposite of the grizzled, crime-fighting stereotype. And that, he says, is an asset — because when you negotiate anything, even in business, your first goal must be to build rapport.

Continue reading this article — and all of our other premium content with Entrepreneur+

For just $5, you can get unlimited access to all Entrepreneur’s premium content. You’ll find:

  • Digestible insight on how to be a better entrepreneur and leader
  • Lessons for starting and growing a business from our expert network of CEOs and founders
  • Meaningful content to help you make sharper decisions
  • Business and life hacks to help you stay ahead of the curve
Join Now Log In

Related Topics

Leadership Negotiating Training Lifestyle Grow Your Business Listening Empathy Premium

Editor's Pick

The Dark Side of Pay Transparency — And What to Do If You Find Out You're Being Underpaid
Thinking of a Career Change? Here Are 4 Steps You Can Take to Get There.
A Founder Who Bootstrapped Her Jewelry Business With Just $1,000 Now Sees 7-Figure Revenue Because She Knew Something About Her Customers Nobody Else Did
Use These Words and Gestures to Impress Your Boss
Everything You Need to Know About Franchise Law
The Top 2% Swear By This Negotiation Tactic Most People Overlook

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Amazon Is Starting to Let Customers Know What Products Are Returned Often

The e-commerce giant has begun flagging certain items that were frequently sent back.

By Gabrielle Bienasz

Business News

Disney Lays Off Marvel Entertainment Chairman Ike Perlmutter in Cost Cutting Campaign

The former CEO stirred controversy during his nearly 30-year tenure at Marvel.

By Madeline Garfinkle

By Emily Rella

Branding

10 Easy Ways to Upgrade Your Digital Branding With User-Generated Content

Struggling to outshine established industry giants? Learn how to apply user-generated content for powerful digital branding in this comprehensive guide and build your brand's unique recognition in the market.

By Vikas Agrawal

Business News

A Scammer Posing as Elon Musk Tricked a Florida Principal into Sending $100K in School Funds: 'I Fell for a Scam'

Dr. Jan McGee has since resigned as principal of Burns Science and Technology Charter in Oak Hill, Florida.

By Sam Silverman

Business News

The Largest Egg Producer in the U.S. Saw Profits Increase By 718% Amid Soaring Prices

Cal-Maine Foods brought in over $320 million in profit for the quarter ending in late February 2023.

By Gabrielle Bienasz