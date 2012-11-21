Lessons from a CEO who worked his way up through the ranks.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Photo© Michael Piazza

Q: How do you, as boss, earn your staff's respect?

A: The question has brought even captains of industry to their knees, to say nothing of Rodney Dangerfield. John Linehan, president and CEO of Boston-based nonprofit Zoo New England, began earning the respect of his 180 employees from the bottom of the organization's food chain. Linehan was hired in 1981 as a laborer, a position he describes as "below a zoo attendant." He was named to his current role in 2001.