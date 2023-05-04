Toxic business leaders are the danger of modern corporate life. Unfortunately, they may hide behind good reputations. Let's discuss four signs of toxic leadership and strategies to deal with it.

Toxic business leaders are the danger of modern corporate life. Unfortunately, they may hide behind good reputations. The danger itself lies in the public image of "good guys" that they often build by talking about the public good in the media, donating funds to charities and positioning themselves as top industry experts who they definitely are. However, it doesn't change how destructive their behavior might be to their employees, which can affect the mental and physical health of their team members and decrease the overall performance at the workplace.

No, I am not being dramatic. These are real consequences of toxic leadership in business we all should be cautious about. Let's consider four behavioral patterns of toxic business leaders.