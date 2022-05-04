Signing out of account, Standby...
Dana Kachan
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Digital Marketing Strategist, Startup Advisor, Business Author
Head of Marketing at BullPerks, a decentralized VC and launchpad, as well as GamesPad, the GameFi, NFT and metaverse ecosystem. Marketing strategist, startup advisor, business author and international speaker. Author of the book "Business-Driven Digital Product Design." MA in Applied Linguistics.
How the War in Ukraine Affected Digital Business Processes
How do Ukrainians continue to manage online business processes on the go while seeking refuge abroad? How does it feel to lead a team with employees from countries in war? Here is my first-hand experience.
