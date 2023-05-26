5 Key Tips to Restore Your Reputation After a PR Crisis A PR crisis is always negative, but by using these five tips, the damage can be limited.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
A crisis could be a sudden scandal, an executive's slip of the tongue or the actions of a poorly trained employee with a customer. The impact can be severe, harming reputation, brand image, financial stability and all relationships — with customers, investors and employees.
Those looking to survive such storms would do well to insure themselves ahead of time. This means developing a crisis management plan. While you can certainly do a great deal to try and avoid such disasters, avoiding them completely is never guaranteed.
Memorial Day Sale - Save 20%! Unlock this premium article & so much more with Entrepreneur+
Join the internet’s leading entrepreneur community with our Memorial Day sale! With your subscription, you'll get:
- Digestible insight on how to be a better entrepreneur and leader
- Lessons for starting and growing a business from our expert network of CEOs and founders
- Meaningful content to help you make sharper decisions
- Business and life hacks to help you stay ahead of the curve
Use code SAVE20 at checkout.