A PR crisis is always negative, but by using these five tips, the damage can be limited.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

A crisis could be a sudden scandal, an executive's slip of the tongue or the actions of a poorly trained employee with a customer. The impact can be severe, harming reputation, brand image, financial stability and all relationships — with customers, investors and employees.

Those looking to survive such storms would do well to insure themselves ahead of time. This means developing a crisis management plan. While you can certainly do a great deal to try and avoid such disasters, avoiding them completely is never guaranteed.