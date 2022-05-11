Valeriya Minaeva

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO of VComms.io PR agency

Valeriya started her career in 2017 at times of the ICO boom. She consulted various clients on PR and publications in the leading financial and crypto media. Currently, Valeriya works on partnerships and strategic communications at 1inch Network, recently closed a series B round of $175M.

https://vcomms.io/

5 Red-Hot Cryptocurrency Trends That Are Making 2022 a Year To Remember

With the first financial quarter well and truly over and the second chugging along nicely, we're looking at the trends that could make or break the rest of 2022.

