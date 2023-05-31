Are you one of those leaders who just can't seem to detach from "work mode" even when you're sitting on a beach in Hawaii? Here's how to ensure both you and your team can thrive when you're on vacation.

It's all too easy to stay on call and available 24/7/365 when you're one of the company's top executives. Good leaders want to make themselves accessible, but good leaders also know it's essential to take breaks regularly — and to take a vacation at least once a year. It's essential if you're self-employed or a freelancer too. Taking a break now and then helps keep your business from taking over your entire life.

What's more, vacation-positive workplace culture is good for business. Encouraging employees to take vacations helps improve their productivity, reduces job dissatisfaction and raises employee engagement. Work-life balance might seem elusive, but it'll help you reduce a high turnover rate and the costs associated with it. It's an essential part of a productive, supportive work environment.