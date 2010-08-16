You've got to learn to let go. And ironically, you can't do it alone.

Q:How can I stop being such a control freak?

A:How's this for irony? "You can't get out of being a control freak alone," says Cheryl Cran, leadership consultant and author of The Control Freak Revolution. "I didn't hire anyone for 11 years, because I believed only I could do it and do it right. I was burning out, and my business was stagnant."

These days, Cran has an assistant and a five-person team, and she outsources web and accounting functions for her business, which includes coaching Fortune 500 companies. "Even if you know there are multiple reasons to let go, most people need someone they trust to build a case for them," Cran says. A mentor or business coach (or a shrink) can help. So can a good book on the subject, say, Michael Gerber's The E-Myth.