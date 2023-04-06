How to Support Your Employees Even When You're Swamped
Managing your own startup stress while guiding team members isn't an easy feat. Here's how to keep them working efficiently without losing focus on your own tasks.
Feeling swamped? It's not just you. According to The American Institute of Stress, 80% of workers feel stressed on the job, and 75% believe they're under more stress today than their counterparts were a generation ago.
As a manager, it can be even harder to manage stress. That's because you're not just carrying the weight of your responsibilities — you also have a responsibility to support your team.
