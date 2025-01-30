Excessive narcissism can be very destructive – here's how to know for certain if your boss or CEO is a true narcissist.

You built your company with years of blood, sweat and tears. Ideally, you envisioned a thriving organization with a great team. However, somewhere along the way, things began to unravel. Suddenly, the company's trajectory shifted, team morale plummeted and energy shifted.

Your first thought might be, 'What went wrong?' The answer, unfortunately, might lie in the personality of your CEO. Although confidence and charisma are essential leadership characteristics, excessive narcissism can be highly destructive. Here are five telltale signs of a narcissistic boss or CEO and why it matters.

