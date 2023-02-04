Before an important speech, we must always ask ourselves what success looks like at the end of our talk. Is it simply presenting facts and not forgetting anything we planned to say or leaving people transformed forever by our words?

Maya Angelou once said, "At the end of the day, people won't remember what you said or did, but they will remember how you made them feel."

The natural response to her words of wisdom is to think about how they relate to our personal relationships or leadership skills, but the benefit of leaving an emotional impression on someone extends beyond private interactions. The same advantage can be seen when trying to influence larger groups in a public setting, such as when giving a speech or a big presentation.