For Subscribers

Want to Give a Great Speech? Avoid These 5 Common Mistakes

Before an important speech, we must always ask ourselves what success looks like at the end of our talk. Is it simply presenting facts and not forgetting anything we planned to say or leaving people transformed forever by our words?

learn more about Farrah Smith

By Farrah Smith

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Maya Angelou once said, "At the end of the day, people won't remember what you said or did, but they will remember how you made them feel."

The natural response to her words of wisdom is to think about how they relate to our personal relationships or leadership skills, but the benefit of leaving an emotional impression on someone extends beyond private interactions. The same advantage can be seen when trying to influence larger groups in a public setting, such as when giving a speech or a big presentation.

Continue reading this article — and all of our other premium content with Entrepreneur+

For just $5, get access to a ton of exclusive content and resources that will help grow your entrepreneurial mindset. You’ll find:

  • Exclusive content from our network of today’s leading CEOs and business strategists
  • Receive our flagship Entrepreneur Magazine - free!
  • No more ads, and get access to the Entrepreneur+ homepage
  • Free E-books written by our staff and other industry thought leaders
Learn More Log In

Related Topics

Leadership Entrepreneurs Public Speaking Thought Leaders speeches TED Talks

Editor's Pick

Determined to Support the Black Community, These Friends Brought 'Fresh Eyes' — and Innovation — to the Food Industry
The Complete Guide to Effectively Using AI Writing Tools in Content Marketing
Have More Responsibilities at Work, But No Pay Bump? Use This Script to Get the Raise You Deserve.
5 Small Daily Habits Self-Made Millionaires Use to Grow Their Wealth
Black and Asian Founders Face Opposition at All Levels — Here's Why That Has to Change
The Basics of Making Money in Franchising

Most Popular

See all
Business News

'This Made Me Physically Recoil From My Phone': Lingerie Brand Apologizes For 'Creepy' Ad Referencing Ryan Reynolds and Bras

Online lingerie retailer Harper Wilde is under fire for a bizarre sponsored post it has since pulled from Instagram.

By Emily Rella

By Entrepreneur Staff

By Ben Angel

By Marielle Descalsota

Business News

Viral Sensation 'Popcorn Guy' Has Earned a Gig at the 2023 Oscars

Jason Grosboll first went viral on TikTok for his theatrical method of buttering popcorn in a Texas movie theater.

By Emily Rella

Thought Leaders

5 Small Daily Habits Self-Made Millionaires Use to Grow Their Wealth

We've all seen what self-made millionaires look like on TV, but it's a lot more subtle than that. Brian Tracy researched what small daily habits these successful entrepreneurs adopted on their journey from rags to riches.

By Entrepreneur Staff