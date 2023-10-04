Entrepreneur Plus - Short White
Introverts Who Use This Secret Weapon Can Be More Powerful Than Extroverts in the Workplace Less extroverted colleagues are often misunderstood and underestimated — but their talent for one thing in particular sets them up for success.

By Amanda Breen

Key Takeaways

  • People often assume introverts are shy and uncreative, neither of which is necessarily true.
  • Karen Eber, CEO and chief storyteller at Eber Leadership Group, reveals how introverts can be a real asset in the corporate world.

It's estimated that introverts make up 25% to 50% of the population, yet misconceptions about them and their capability within the workplace abound.

All too often, people assume introverts don't like being around others or that they're shy and uncreative, Karen Eber, CEO and chief storyteller at Eber Leadership Group, says — all of which contribute to underestimations of their potential to speak and lead effectively.

Entrepreneur sat down with Eber, whose book The Perfect Story: How to Tell Stories that Inform, Influence, and Inspire is forthcoming from HarperCollins in October, to learn more about why introverts are an asset in the corporate world and how they can avoid being overlooked.

