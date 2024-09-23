Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Leaping from individual contributor to manager is a significant milestone in one's career. At the same time, this transition into the unknown can be exciting or even scary. After all, unlike the thrill of individual success, you're leading a team. Other people rely on you. It can feel like being thrown into the deep end of a pool without knowing how to swim.

So, are you preparing for your leap into management for the first time? Ready to dive in? Here's everything you need to stay afloat and navigate the waters of leadership like a pro.

