This as-told-to essay is based on a conversation with Dominic Tremblay. He and his partner Ludwig Ciupka are co-founders of TUX, a creative agency that gives back through its Karma Foundation and boasts clients including Eucerin, Prada, Lancôme Paris, Make Up For Ever, Milk & Bone and Doctors of the World, among others.

Image Credit: Courtesy of TUX. Dominic Tremblay.

In 2021, we started to think about how we could push TUX further. We're an LGBTQ+-owned company that's been B-Corp-certified since 2017, inspired by many companies that were really innovating in terms of sustainability practices. For us, the next quest became, Could we reinvent the workweek? Could we think beyond the industrial era's five-day workweek and two-day weekend? It was a big decision, so we began the research process.