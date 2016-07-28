These ice cream entrepreneurs dish on demographics, local flavors and how hot-weather businesses survive rainy days.

How can something as simple as ice cream be impacted by its city? Salt & Straw's Kim Malek (of Portland) and Lofty Pursuits' Gregory Cohen (of Tallahassee) dish on demographics, local flavors and how hot-weather businesses survive rainy days.

Cohen: Let me start by saying I've never been to Portland.

Malek: I've never been to Tallahassee!