Entrepreneur Plus - Short White
For Subscribers

Should You Accept a Promotion Without a Raise? Here's What Experts Say. You can learn to navigate this tricky situation and see what your next steps should be.

By John Rampton

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It can be tough if you're offered a promotion without a raise. The upside of a promotion is that new opportunities can arise, increased responsibilities can be assumed, and job satisfaction can be improved. Alternatively, a lack of a pay raise can signal that you aren't being fairly compensated.

So why would a company offer you a promotion without raising your salary? There may be valid reasons for them to do so. There may be no budget available for an employer to increase the salary of an employee. Rather than not offering a raise to a hardworking employee, companies may offer promotions without raises. Clearly, the company is trying to show that it appreciates and recognizes you by making this offer.

Related: 5 Tips for Practicing Self-promotion Without Being Totally Annoying

This is a subscriber-only article. Join Entrepreneur+ today for access

Learn More Log In

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Leadership Managing Employees Workplaces Managing Teams Promotion Raises Premium

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Costco Is Now Offering an Additional Exclusive Perk to Members in All 50 States

Members can now access discounted outpatient medical care through a partnership with healthcare startup Sesame.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Business News

8 People Hospitalized on JetBlue Flight Headed to Florida Due to Turbulence

The turbulent conditions occurred near Jamaica on a flight coming from Ecuador.

By Emily Rella
Starting a Business

'There Is No Success Without Failure': How to Turn a Pitch Meeting Setback Into Success

On the new episode of "Fix My Pitch," business coaches Anthony Sullivan and Tina Frey explain how to reboot yourself when a meeting doesn't go your way.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Marketing

If You're Going to Be a Guest on a Podcast, Don't Make These 4 Mistakes — They Could Cost You Leads.

Many entrepreneurs are using podcast guesting as their go-to marketing strategy. If it hasn't quite worked for you yet, check if you are making any of these four mistakes.

By Natasha Zo
Business Plans

10 Simple Tips to Write a Successful Business Plan

In the new book "Write Your Own Business Plan," business expert Eric Butow takes the anxiety and confusion out of planning and offers an easy-to-follow roadmap to success.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

These Are the Most (And Least) Happy States in the U.S. 2023, According to a New Report

Utah was found to be the happiest state in the country, while West Virginia was the least.

By Madeline Garfinkle