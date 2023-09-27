You can learn to navigate this tricky situation and see what your next steps should be.

It can be tough if you're offered a promotion without a raise. The upside of a promotion is that new opportunities can arise, increased responsibilities can be assumed, and job satisfaction can be improved. Alternatively, a lack of a pay raise can signal that you aren't being fairly compensated.

So why would a company offer you a promotion without raising your salary? There may be valid reasons for them to do so. There may be no budget available for an employer to increase the salary of an employee. Rather than not offering a raise to a hardworking employee, companies may offer promotions without raises. Clearly, the company is trying to show that it appreciates and recognizes you by making this offer.

