A recent study suggests managers must do a lot more if they want to keep their brightest minds.

If you've ever worked at a dysfunctional company, you've probably seen this pattern: The top employees leave — but the worst ones stick around.

That's not just your observation. It's a verifiable pattern, according to a study conducted by the University of Iowa Tippie College of Business. And it's completely solvable.

Related: Motivation is the Secret to a Successful Team — Are Your Employees Motivated? 4 Tips for Empowering New Hires