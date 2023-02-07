Remember, the best people handle breakups with integrity and class. You have to remain calm during the breakup storm.

When you leave a company that you genuinely enjoyed and cared for, it can start to hurt more than your worst romantic breakup.

You will date and "break up" with many jobs throughout your career. Sometimes saying goodbye is hard but necessary for self-advancement. With all the recent trends of quiet quitting and the Great Resignation, it's time to learn the secret to exiting a company.