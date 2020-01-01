Ditch the Job for the Dream

If you don’t love what you do, then it’s time to re-think your daily grind and renovate your career. It’s time for Career Rehab. In your hands are the tools you need to go from the job you're into the career—and life—you want. In Career Rehab, professional career and life coach Kanika Tolver helps you strip away the fear and doubt holding you back from living your best life and get down to the “good bones” of your resume so you can build your dream career.

Tolver outlines simple yet innovative ways to brand, market, and sell yourself into jobs that promote work-life balance, fair compensation, and continuous career development. You’ll learn how to:

Brand yourself like a product

Fearlessly, but softly, resign from a job

Identify the right career path for yourself

Enhance your professional happiness

Leverage your personal passions and purpose in life

This collection of research, success stories, interviews, and case studies will give you a better understanding of how you can find professional and personal bliss. The time is now to build your personal brand, network like a hustler, and get the pay you deserve.