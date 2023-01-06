Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

A professional online representation of your speaking repoitoire is a must-have when it comes to getting paid speaking gigs.

To put it bluntly: A decent-looking website showcasing your speaking expertise will assist with meeting planners feeling comfortable in hiring you. Meeting planners and conference organizers are in a unique situation when it comes to hiring speakers. If a meeting planner makes a mistake and hires the wrong speaker, they and 500 of their friends will know it at the exact same time.