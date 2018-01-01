Brian Hilliard

Finding Customers
This Simple Change Can Make More Prospects Say "Yes" to Your Offers
Give your potential clients and customers something easy to agree on first, then work from there.
Two Words That Can Help You Get More Clients
Do you have a problem story? If not, you need to work on one now.
A Simple Secret for Getting More Clients
Your clients don't care about your methods as much as they care about your results.
A Simple Formula for Getting More Clients this Summer
The summer slowdown is real, but here's how to beat it.
3 Great Ways to Beat the Summer Slowdown and Get More Clients
Entrepreneurs don't have time to wait for fall.
What the NBA Playoffs Can Teach You About Client Acquisition
Are you willing to make hard, real-time adjustments?
4 Steps to Getting More Referrals From Everyone You Meet
Network better with these four tips.
A Quick Fix for Increasing Your Client Acquisition Results
Are you in a position to take on more clients? If so, then you'll want to read what a marketing and client acquisition coach has to say about increasing your sales results.
4 Steps to Getting More Clients Right Now
Let a business coach and best-selling author describe in detail a unique client-acquisition strategy.
Get More Referrals With This 4-Step Formal Referral Plan
If you want to generate more referral-based clients, follow this four-step process.
The 12 x 12 x 12 Rule for Successful Networking
If you follow the three parts of this rule carefully, you can learn to network successfully.
5 Most Common Networking Mistakes
Here's what NOT to do when networking.
Top 3 Ways for Building a Word-of-Mouth Business
How to get more referrals.
Why and How You Should Diversify Your Network
If your network is filled with people who are all the same, your room for growth can be extremely limited. Discover how to branch out with these tips.
My Secret Ingredient for Getting More Clients
Want to get more? Be more.