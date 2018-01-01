Brian Hilliard

Brian Hilliard

VIP Contributor
Bestselling Author & Client Acquisition Coach
BRIAN HILLIARD is the co-author of Networking Like a Pro (Entrepreneur Press 2017) and popular speaker. As creator of the program "How to Market Your Business in Less Than 90 Days," Brian works with busy entrereneurs in the areas of Marketing, Mindset and Personal Achievement. Some of Brian's work has appeared nationally in Black Enterprise, Coaching World Magazine and the Martha Zoller Morning Show. During his free time, Brian enjoys playing golf and basketball and watching as many movies as possible on Netflix!

More From Brian Hilliard

This Simple Change Can Make More Prospects Say "Yes" to Your Offers
Finding Customers

This Simple Change Can Make More Prospects Say "Yes" to Your Offers

Give your potential clients and customers something easy to agree on first, then work from there.
4 min read
Two Words That Can Help You Get More Clients
Clients

Two Words That Can Help You Get More Clients

Do you have a problem story? If not, you need to work on one now.
4 min read
A Simple Secret for Getting More Clients
Clients

A Simple Secret for Getting More Clients

Your clients don't care about your methods as much as they care about your results.
3 min read
A Simple Formula for Getting More Clients this Summer
Clients

A Simple Formula for Getting More Clients this Summer

The summer slowdown is real, but here's how to beat it.
5 min read
3 Great Ways to Beat the Summer Slowdown and Get More Clients
Client Relationship Management

3 Great Ways to Beat the Summer Slowdown and Get More Clients

Entrepreneurs don't have time to wait for fall.
5 min read
What the NBA Playoffs Can Teach You About Client Acquisition
NBA

What the NBA Playoffs Can Teach You About Client Acquisition

Are you willing to make hard, real-time adjustments?
5 min read
4 Steps to Getting More Referrals From Everyone You Meet
Networking

4 Steps to Getting More Referrals From Everyone You Meet

Network better with these four tips.
6 min read
A Quick Fix for Increasing Your Client Acquisition Results
Client Relationship Management

A Quick Fix for Increasing Your Client Acquisition Results

Are you in a position to take on more clients? If so, then you'll want to read what a marketing and client acquisition coach has to say about increasing your sales results.
5 min read
4 Steps to Getting More Clients Right Now
Customer Retention

4 Steps to Getting More Clients Right Now

Let a business coach and best-selling author describe in detail a unique client-acquisition strategy.
6 min read
Get More Referrals With This 4-Step Formal Referral Plan
Growth Strategies

Get More Referrals With This 4-Step Formal Referral Plan

If you want to generate more referral-based clients, follow this four-step process.
6 min read
The 12 x 12 x 12 Rule for Successful Networking
Networking

The 12 x 12 x 12 Rule for Successful Networking

If you follow the three parts of this rule carefully, you can learn to network successfully.
5 min read
5 Most Common Networking Mistakes
Networking

5 Most Common Networking Mistakes

Here's what NOT to do when networking.
5 min read
Top 3 Ways for Building a Word-of-Mouth Business
Word of Mouth

Top 3 Ways for Building a Word-of-Mouth Business

How to get more referrals.
5 min read
Why and How You Should Diversify Your Network
Growth Strategies

Why and How You Should Diversify Your Network

If your network is filled with people who are all the same, your room for growth can be extremely limited. Discover how to branch out with these tips.
5 min read
My Secret Ingredient for Getting More Clients
Clients

My Secret Ingredient for Getting More Clients

Want to get more? Be more.
5 min read

Books by Brian Hilliard

Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.