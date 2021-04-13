Whether you've been managing a team for years or you're joining one as a newbie, this approach has helped me establish trust and sustain success.

Let's talk about team building. It's likely that throughout your career, you've done many activities to strengthen your team and thought about forming better organizations in your career. But it has never been more important to focus on what really works to create a good team than now, with remote work looking more like a long term reality.

To make sure teams are not just surviving but thriving, there are a few key strategies that have helped me drive meaningful professional conversations, bring people together and focus our organization for success.

Step 1: Observe