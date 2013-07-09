Creating a social network just for your employees can allow information to move more freely.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Q: What's the advantage of a closed social network?

A: All businesses depend on information flow. When employees have the information they need, they make better decisions, save time, feel connected and are more productive. A closed social network--think Facebook or Twitter, but for use by your employees only--encourages a more open work environment by allowing information to move freely within the business.

With the transparency such networks provide, executives enjoy a direct line of sight into operations, managers can better direct their team's efforts and employees can collaborate with colleagues in offices around the world. This is important when you consider that nearly 71 percent of employees report that they don't feel fully connected or engaged with their jobs, according to a recent study by Dale Carnegie Training.