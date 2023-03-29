Its staff is saying goodbye to on-camera requirements for virtual meetings too.

The four-day workweek: It's a dream shared by many U.S. employees facing increasing levels of stress and burnout.

Well, one U.S. business just made it a reality for its staff.

Exos, a company that coaches pro athletes and oversees corporate wellness programs for 25% of the Fortune 100, just launched a four-day workweek and "readiness culture code" to give employees the space to recharge — and excel.