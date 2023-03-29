For Subscribers

A U.S. Company With Thousands of Employees Just Adopted a 4-Day Workweek — Here's the Innovative Blueprint Up for Grabs

Its staff is saying goodbye to on-camera requirements for virtual meetings too.

learn more about Amanda Breen

By Amanda Breen

The four-day workweek: It's a dream shared by many U.S. employees facing increasing levels of stress and burnout.

Well, one U.S. business just made it a reality for its staff.

Exos, a company that coaches pro athletes and oversees corporate wellness programs for 25% of the Fortune 100, just launched a four-day workweek and "readiness culture code" to give employees the space to recharge — and excel.

Continue reading this article — and all of our other premium content with Entrepreneur+

For just $5, get access to a ton of exclusive content and resources that will help grow your entrepreneurial mindset. You’ll find:

  • Exclusive content from our network of today’s leading CEOs and business strategists
  • Receive our flagship Entrepreneur Magazine - free!
  • No more ads, and get access to the Entrepreneur+ homepage
  • Free E-books written by our staff and other industry thought leaders
Join Now Log In

Related Topics

Productivity Leadership Work-Life Balance Innovation Office Culture Health and Wellness Employee Experience Four day workweek

Editor's Pick

The Dark Side of Pay Transparency — And What to Do If You Find Out You're Being Underpaid
Thinking of a Career Change? Here Are 4 Steps You Can Take to Get There.
A Founder Who Bootstrapped Her Jewelry Business With Just $1,000 Now Sees 7-Figure Revenue Because She Knew Something About Her Customers Nobody Else Did
Use These Words and Gestures to Impress Your Boss
Everything You Need to Know About Franchise Law
The Top 2% Swear By This Negotiation Tactic Most People Overlook

Most Popular

See all

By Amanda Breen

Business News

Book Thief Evades Prison Time and Will Pay $88,000 in Restitution

Filippo Bernardini pleaded guilty to stealing more than 1,000 unpublished manuscripts in an elaborate phishing scheme.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Employee Experience & Recruiting

Job Listing 101: Online Hiring Basics

A job listing is often the first interaction job seekers have with your company. Your business can ace online hiring by creating an effective job listing that attracts qualified candidates.

By Entrepreneur Deals

Business News

'A Serious Concern': Journalist Paints a Harrowing Picture of What's to Come With Twitter Blue After Her Account Is Cloned

Jacquelyn Melinek alleged that a Twitter account posing to be her copied all of her information — then blocked her.

By Emily Rella

Business News

Starbucks Says It Mistakenly Sent Push Notification to Customers: 'Sean K Is Having a Real Tuesday'

Many iPhone users got what the company said was an accidental ping from "Sean K."

By Gabrielle Bienasz

Growing a Business

This Co-Founder Was Kicked Out of Retailers for Pitching a 'Taboo' Beauty Product. Now, Her Multi-Million-Dollar Company Sells It for More Than $20 an Ounce.

Childhood friends and Harvard grads Laura Schubert and Lillian Tung launched Fur to address the problem no one was talking about.

By Amanda Breen