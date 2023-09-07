Some people find this recent hiring trend impractical, while others think it's a sign of character. Either way, here's what you should know about it.

Imagine you're interviewing for a new job. You arrive at the office, the hiring manager greets you, and then walks you into the kitchen to offer a refreshment.

You might be getting set up for the "coffee cup test" — an interview technique that's gotten a lot of attention on social media. Some say it's a great way to test how considerate a candidate is; others say it's an empty trick that says more about the interviewer than it does the interviewee.

So what is the test, and what should you do if you're confronted with it? Read on.