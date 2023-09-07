Entrepreneur Plus - Short White
What Is the 'Coffee Cup Test'? Watch Out For This Tricky Interview Trend. Some people find this recent hiring trend impractical, while others think it's a sign of character. Either way, here's what you should know about it.

By Jason Feifer

Key Takeaways

  • The test measures the importance of personal responsibility and neatness.
  • It also has generated mixed reactions.
  • Everything you do during an interview matters.

Imagine you're interviewing for a new job. You arrive at the office, the hiring manager greets you, and then walks you into the kitchen to offer a refreshment.

You might be getting set up for the "coffee cup test" — an interview technique that's gotten a lot of attention on social media. Some say it's a great way to test how considerate a candidate is; others say it's an empty trick that says more about the interviewer than it does the interviewee.

So what is the test, and what should you do if you're confronted with it? Read on.

