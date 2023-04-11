Once you realize you're pouring time into an unsuccessful venture, project or partnership, why is it so hard to exit and invest your time elsewhere?

Your ability to successfully manage your time as an entrepreneur has more than you would think to do with the people you surround yourself with.

Entrepreneurs often hold onto "dead weight" because they want to believe once they invest in something, it's worth holding on to. But even after you realize someone is holding you back or harming you, why is it so hard to send them (or it) packing?