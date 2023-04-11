For Subscribers

Why We Stay in Dysfunctional Relationships When We Know It's Best To Walk Away

Once you realize you're pouring time into an unsuccessful venture, project or partnership, why is it so hard to exit and invest your time elsewhere?

learn more about Entrepreneur Staff

By Entrepreneur Staff

Emilija Manevska | Getty Images

Your ability to successfully manage your time as an entrepreneur has more than you would think to do with the people you surround yourself with.

Entrepreneurs often hold onto "dead weight" because they want to believe once they invest in something, it's worth holding on to. But even after you realize someone is holding you back or harming you, why is it so hard to send them (or it) packing?

Continue reading this article — and all of our other premium content with Entrepreneur+

Join the internet’s leading entrepreneur community! With your subscription you’ll get:

  • Access to all of our premium content and an ad-free experience
  • A complimentary subscription to Entrepreneur Magazine
  • Four free e-books a year and 20% off everything from our bookstore
  • Exclusive events with business celebrities and successful entrepreneurs
Subscribe now Log In

Related Topics

Entrepreneurs Psychology Consumer Habits Human Behavior Cognitive bias Premium

Editor's Pick

The Co-Founder of a Fashion Retailer With a Nearly 100% Retention Rate Reveals the Secret to Happy Employees
Everything You Need to Know About Filing Your Taxes in 2023
These 6 Leadership Skills Are Undervalued — But They Shouldn't Be, According to Employees
Want to Become a Franchisee? Run Through This Checklist First.
You Know Your Love Language, But What About Your Money Language?
A U.S. Company With Thousands of Employees Just Adopted a 4-Day Workweek — Here's the Innovative Blueprint Up for Grabs

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Walmart Pulls Crude T-Shirt From Its Stores. 'This Was Not Intentional.'

A swear word was spotted by a customer, Twitter went nuts, and the retail giant quickly remove the merch.

By Jonathan Small

Business News

The Manufacturer of a Staple American Home Brand Might Be Going Out of Business

The company cited "substantial doubt" in its ability to continue operating in a recent SEC filing.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Business News

Carnival Cruise Wants Passengers to Have Fun in the Sun — But Do This, and You'll Get Burned With a New $500 Fee

The cruise line's updated contract follows a spate of unruly guest behavior across the tourism industry.

By Amanda Breen

Career

How Hiring a Business Coach Will Transform Your Entrepreneurial Journey

Not everything has to be done alone. A good business and public figure coach will help you make top dollar sales, become a public figure, maximize your social media, get high authority press and put the competition to rest.

By Heidi Cortez

Leadership

Meet the Entrepreneur Helping Companies Keep Their DEI Commitments

Daniel Oppong explains why he started The Courage Collective and shares his top recommendations for people who want to do a better job regarding DEIB.

By Jessica Abo

By Emily Rella