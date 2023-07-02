Restaurant Influencers
|Kim Malek of Salt & Straw on Modernizing the Ice Cream Industry
|Rob Dyrdek on Designing a Desirable Life
|CookUnity CEO Mateo Marietti on Connecting Chef to Consumer
|David ‘Rev’ Ciancio on How To Master Modern Restaurant Marketing
|Looking to Buy A Business? These Are the Top 500!
|Ryan Peters of Peters Pasta on Making Content Creation into a Business
|Chef Joe Isidori of Arthur & Sons NY Italian on Finding Your Authentic Voice
|Kabbage from American Express CMO Brett Sussman on Supporting Small Businesses with TikTok
|Virtual Dining Concepts CEO Stephanie Sollers on the Creator Economy
|David Zhao of Chubby Cattle on Sacrificing Everything To Succeed
|Hospitality Leadership Coach Matt Rolfe on Vulnerability and Embracing Your Truth
|Bam! Emeril Lagasse on Kicking Your Content Up A Notch
|The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf CEO Sanjiv Razdan on Mentoring New Business Leaders
|Jason Berry of Knead Hospitality + Design on Innovative Leadership and Retaining Employees
|Square Pie Guys CEO Daniel Stoller on Using Tech to Become the Next Big Pizza Place
|NYC Hospitality Icon Richie Romero on the Economy of Building Relationships
|Bucket Listers Founder/CEO Andy Lederman on Exploring New Ideas and Paths
|"King of NIL" Rayquan Smith on Marketing Yourself With Hustle and Hard Work
|VIBE N SLURP founder Chef Wayne Carrington on Finding Inspiration and Acting On It
|Marguerite Zabar Mariscal CEO of MOMOFUKU on Rising to the Top
|Chef Robert Irvine on Making a Difference in Hospitality — and the World
|BBQ Icon RODNEY SCOTT on Blazing Your Own Path in the Restaurant Business
|Melissa Villanueva of BREWPOINT COFFEE on Creating Avenues for Café Owners of Color
|Shone Tran of CHICKEN MEETS RICE on Stepping into Food Entrepreneurship
|Samantha Trottier and Hernan Regiardo of MATE SOCIETY on Creating Content That People Want
|Julian Cervantes of Super Taco Mexican Restaurants on Operating a Family Business
|Celebrity Chef Fabio Viviani on Finding Food Fame
|Javier Correa of Sombrero Mexican Food on Expansion Strategy
|Robert "Don Pooh" Cummins of Brooklyn Chop House on Opening Restaurant Doors
|JENNIFER ALLEN of Levy Restaurants on a Commitment to Culture
