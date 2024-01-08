12 Factors That Are Fueling Your Workplace Mental Exhaustion

If you feel burnt out at work, consider how these twelve factors determine your recovery time.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

According to new research from Future Forum, workplace stress has resulted in an all-time high level of burnout.

The World Health Organization defines burnout as an increased mental distance from one's job, feelings of energy depletion, and negativity among 10,243 full-time desk-based workers polled in six countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom.

It is the highest level of work burnout since the Future Forum began measuring it in May 2021. Approximately 38% of workers reported burnout at that time.