At this time of year, we all know we should wear hats and sunblock. But what about other burns, like end-of-summer burnout?

End-of-summer burnout isn't just about feeling run down after spending too much time by the pool or embarking on a long road trip with your family. Those types of activities can indeed burn you out by the end of the summer.

Specifically, I am referring to how we burn ourselves out professionally. Even after many balmy summer days, most of us still have to work while juggling all the summer social activities and events. And that's definitely a challenge when dealing with obstacles like FOMO or collaborating with others when they are on vacation.

When left unchecked, you may experience end-of-summer burnout, rearing its ugly head in the form of: