Practice the Powerful 'Morning 3' for a Focused and Satisfying Day, Says Google's Executive Productivity Advisor Laura Mae Martin, author of the forthcoming book 'Uptime: A Practical Guide to Personal Productivity and Wellbeing,' shares her strategies for success.
Key Takeaways
- Productivity is about both vision and execution, Martin says — "a holistic way of getting things done."
- The Morning 3 are easy to incorporate into your routine, and your future self will thank you.
Many people consider "being productive" in outwardly measurable terms — how much progress was made on a task or how many items were checked off a to-do list.
"But productivity is so much more than that," says Laura Mae Martin, Google's executive productivity advisor and author of the forthcoming book Uptime: A Practical Guide to Personal Productivity and Wellbeing.
"It's longevity, creativity, efficiency and avoiding burnout," she explains. "It's about both vision and execution. It's a holistic way of getting things done and living well while you do it, which is how I define 'Uptime.'"