Laura Mae Martin, author of the forthcoming book 'Uptime: A Practical Guide to Personal Productivity and Wellbeing,' shares her strategies for success.

Many people consider "being productive" in outwardly measurable terms — how much progress was made on a task or how many items were checked off a to-do list.

"But productivity is so much more than that," says Laura Mae Martin, Google's executive productivity advisor and author of the forthcoming book Uptime: A Practical Guide to Personal Productivity and Wellbeing.

"It's longevity, creativity, efficiency and avoiding burnout," she explains. "It's about both vision and execution. It's a holistic way of getting things done and living well while you do it, which is how I define 'Uptime.'"