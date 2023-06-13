Are You Self-Sabotaging Your Success? A Psychologist Reveals 3 Proven Ways To Stop. How we unconsciously get in our own way.

By Jonathan Small

Here's a real head trip: You may be preventing yourself from achieving your goals— without even realizing it.

Psychologists call this "self-sabotage," and it can appear in all sorts of sneaky ways, like stopping you from getting a promotion or hindering your efforts to take your business to the next level.

"Self-sabotage is when we get in our own way, despite our best intentions," explains Dr. Judy Ho, a clinical and forensic neuropsychologist and author of Stop Self-Sabotage. "And a lot of times, these processes are kind of subconscious to people."

But here's some reassuring news. Now that you know self-sabotage is a thing, you will be better equipped to identify where it's wreaking havoc in your life and how to stop it in its sabotaging tracks.

In a recent interview on the Write About Now Podcast, Dr. Ho pointed to several signs that you may be self-sabotaging.

Related: 10 Tips to Make 2023 Your Best and Boldest Year Yet

You procrastinate

We all procrastinate, putting off til tomorrow what could be done right now. There are many reasons for this — fear of failure, perfectionism, depression, TikTok. But you may not realize that procrastination is also a form of self-sabotage.

"Procrastination over time wears on our self-esteem and belief that we can achieve what we set out to do," says Dr. Ho.

She says that some people are so stubborn about their procrastination that they'll defend it to her, arguing that when they procrastinate, they put pressure on themselves to create better things.

"But at some point, you run out of time, so even if you have the most unique ideas, you just can't execute them," Dr. Ho says.

You try to do everything yourself

Our culture emphasizes being self-reliant and not depending on others for help. But you can't do everything yourself.

Dr. Ho says that while there's value in nurturing independence, it can also be a trap that keeps you from achieving some of your goals in relationships and business.

"Human connection is a universal need. We are social beings; without that, we can't mentally or physically thrive," she says. "When people say, 'I'm a loner.' Most of the time, they say that because they're trying to avoid getting hurt or disappointed in some way, but denying yourself of that universal human need is also a form of self-sabotage."

You fear success

We all want to achieve a certain level of success, but we also do things to prevent it from happening.

This seems counterintuitive. Why would we do this? Dr. Ho says that evolution is partly to blame. "Your body and mind are always trying to protect you from harm. This is a big part of survival," she explains. Like our ancestors who feared a sabertooth tiger, you might fear a promotion will make your life too difficult to handle.

"So you blow up your mind with all these fears and all the bad things that can happen and catastrophize rather than allow yourself to enjoy the fruits of your labor or think about the positives."

Psychologists call this the "approach-avoidance phenomenon," which means that once you get closer to reaching a goal, you start to see all the downsides of reaching that goal and do things to avoid it.

How to stop self-sabotage

Identifying how you self-sabotage is an essential first step. Dr. Ho offers these practices to help tame your inner saboteur.

Observe and modify your thinking

"Everything starts with your thoughts," Dr. Ho says. She suggests paying attention to your thoughts about yourself or your situation and the language you use to describe it.

For example, let's say you get laid off from your job. There are two ways to respond to this.

Number one: "You can have thoughts where you're beating yourself up, like, 'They found me out for the loser that I am. Now I'm never gonna find another job,' Dr. Ho says. "If you have these types of thoughts, it's gonna lead to certain kinds of negative feelings."

Alternatively, you can receive the same news and think, "Well, that sucks, but what can I do to try to make the most out of this situation?"

In other words, what you think will be your experience, so "evaluate your thoughts to understand which patterns you're most susceptible to, and then from there do things to try to change your thoughts," Dr. Ho says.

Embrace values-based living

Have you ever felt like you want to reach a goal really badly, but when you finally get there, it's sort of disappointing? This is because the goal is not aligned with your top values, says Dr. Ho.

She defines values as "the ideas, the philosophies, and the ways that you want to live your life to make them meaningful — how you wanna be talked about when you're not in the room."

By understanding your values, you're more likely to persevere and then get those fears and concerns that self-sabotage throws your way.

Related: Here's Why Values Matter So Much in Business

Break your mental patterns

When we self-sabotage, we often operate on an endless loop, repeating the same thoughts and behaviors over and over again.

To break this vicious cycle, Dr. Ho recommends doing mental contrasting and implementation intentions (MCII) exercises. She goes into more detail in her book, but basically, they are a kind of visualization in which you imagine not only the positive outcomes of your goals — but also the pitfalls and barriers you may encounter.

Why subject yourself to such torture?

By imagining the worst, you prep yourself. "Once you identify those barriers, it's really helpful because then you can create essentially a plan of attack ahead of time," Dr. Ho explains. "It's really powerful because it makes them feel much more in control. You don't beat yourself up."

In other words, you stop self-sabotage.

You can listen to the entire interview with Dr. Ho here.

Wavy Line
Jonathan Small

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor in Chief of Green Entrepreneur

Jonathan Small is editor-in-chief of Green Entrepreneur, a vertical from Entrepreneur Media focused on the intersection of sustainability and business. He is also an award-winning journalist, producer, and podcast host of the upcoming True Crime series, Dirty Money, and Write About Now podcasts. Jonathan is the founder of Strike Fire Productions, a premium podcast production company. He had held editing positions at Glamour, Stuff, Fitness, and Twist Magazines. His stories have appeared in The New York Times, TV Guide, Cosmo, Details, and Good Housekeeping. Previously, Jonathan served as VP of Content for the GSN (the Game Show Network), where he produced original digital video series.

Editor's Pick

A Father Decided to Change When He Was in Prison on His Son's Birthday. Now His Nonprofit Helps Formerly Incarcerated Applicants Land 6-Figure Jobs.
Lock
A Teen Turned His Roblox Side Hustle Into a Multimillion-Dollar Company — Now He's Working With Karlie Kloss and Elton John
Lock
3 Mundane Tasks You Should Automate to Save Your Brain for the Big Stuff
6 Things to Consider When Getting Out of a Franchise Agreement
Lock
The Next Time Someone Intimidates You, Here's What You Should Do
5 Ways to Manage Your Mental Health and Regulate Your Nervous System for Sustainable Success

Related Topics

Leadership Psychology Success Strategies

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Business News

Conor McGregor Knocks Out Miami Heat Mascot in Failed Product Promotion, Sends Him to Hospital

The incident occurred during Game 4 of the NBA finals.

By Emily Rella
Business News

Kevin O'Leary Slams Martha Stewart's Comments on Remote Work: 'Nobody Wants to Work in These Places'

The "Shark Tank" star is a firm believer in remote work.

By Emily Rella
Marketing

How Nano Influencers With 1,000 Followers Are Making Big Money and Impact

Brands looking for cost-effective marketing campaigns are turning to nano influencers for powerful results.

By Stephanie Garcia
Science & Technology

A New Study Shows the Milky Way Could Have Alien Life

Will ET be phoning home sooner than you think?

By Adrian Falk
Leadership

How Inclusive Leaders Can Understand and Harness the Power in Juneteenth

For leaders who are looking to lead more inclusively, this article gives some insights into what they can do, what they need to learn, and how they can support Black colleagues, friends and family around Juneteenth.

By Chuck H. Shelton
Leadership

Want a Customer Service Revolution? Start By Changing Your Culture

If you want to transform customer service performance at your company, you need to look beyond individual employee behaviors and focus on your broader customer service culture.

By Micah Solomon