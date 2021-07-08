By Kali Patrick Edited by Amanda Breen Jul 8, 2021

Anticipatory sleep anxiety doesn't have to interfere with your nights or days.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Anticipatory sleep anxiety occurs when someone can't sleep the night before an upcoming event.

That event might create worry (for example, giving an important presentation or having surgery) or excitement (leaving for an international vacation).

Even the best sleepers can find themselves awake with anticipatory sleep anxiety.