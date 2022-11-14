4 Things You Can Do To Truly Disconnect From Work Over The Holidays
One of the biggest challenges of being an entrepreneur is knowing how to disconnect from the pressures of work when taking a break. Fortunately, there are a few things we can do to help ourselves relax.
Managing email anxiety is especially challenging for entrepreneurs when taking a much-needed break. You might be taking time off over the holidays to spend time with family, but mentally, you're back in the office because you can see your emails are piling up. Escaping the pressures of building and growing your business is almost impossible when you don't effectively manage your inbox.
While the idea of deleting your inbox is a satisfying thought, I think most of us can agree that may not be the best customer service move. I don't think my clients would enjoy learning that their emails are being deleted simply because I'm trying to relax and recharge. Fortunately, we don't have to take such drastic measures.
Continue reading this article - and everything on Entrepreneur!
Become a member to get unlimited access and support the voices you want to hear more from. Get full access to Entrepreneur for just $5.
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
This Army Veteran Started Buying Rental Properties While on Duty and Is Now a Full-Time Real Estate Investor. Here Are His Top Tips for Success.
-
Having a Work-Life Balance Is Nonsense. To Reach Your Goals, Follow Another Approach.
-
Feeling Stuck? 5 Ways to Clear Your Mind and Be Your Most Productive Self.
-
These Founders Couldn't Find Comic Books With Strong Black Characters, So They Created Them. Then Kevin Hart and Mark Cuban Invested $500,000 in Their Business.
-
Franchise Brands Need to Start Utilizing Video Marketing
-
What's Your Listening Style? Knowing It Will Make You a Better Leader.
-
'So, Tell Me About Yourself': Use This 4-Step Formula to Answer This Dreaded Question