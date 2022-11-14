4 Things You Can Do To Truly Disconnect From Work Over The Holidays

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Managing email anxiety is especially challenging for entrepreneurs when taking a much-needed break. You might be taking time off over the holidays to spend time with family, but mentally, you're back in the office because you can see your emails are piling up. Escaping the pressures of building and growing your business is almost impossible when you don't effectively manage your inbox.

While the idea of deleting your inbox is a satisfying thought, I think most of us can agree that may not be the best customer service move. I don't think my clients would enjoy learning that their emails are being deleted simply because I'm trying to relax and recharge. Fortunately, we don't have to take such drastic measures.