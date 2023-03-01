Your team members are likely already putting in the required effort, but how can you cultivate an environment that also fosters enhanced wellness?

In today's busy entrepreneurial landscape, working hard is, of course, one of the key ways leaders differentiate themselves. And certainly, diligent effort can be a good thing: Working 12-hour days or seven-day weeks — at least once in a while — might be just the push a business needs, but you can't do it successfully for very long. Knowing when to allow this type of output — and when to stop — is integral to the success of a company and its team members.

Many employers don't feel the need to concern themselves with staff members' mental health, and that's a potentially dark and dangerous path. It's beyond important to identify when team members are sacrificing their well-being for the sake of a project because the reality is that depression and anxiety can have a critical impact on the bottom line.