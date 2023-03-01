For Subscribers

If You're Not Already Focusing on Employee Well-Being, You Should Be – And Your Bottom Line Will Thank You

Your team members are likely already putting in the required effort, but how can you cultivate an environment that also fosters enhanced wellness?

learn more about John Boitnott

By John Boitnott

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In today's busy entrepreneurial landscape, working hard is, of course, one of the key ways leaders differentiate themselves. And certainly, diligent effort can be a good thing: Working 12-hour days or seven-day weeks — at least once in a while — might be just the push a business needs, but you can't do it successfully for very long. Knowing when to allow this type of output — and when to stop — is integral to the success of a company and its team members.

Many employers don't feel the need to concern themselves with staff members' mental health, and that's a potentially dark and dangerous path. It's beyond important to identify when team members are sacrificing their well-being for the sake of a project because the reality is that depression and anxiety can have a critical impact on the bottom line.

Flash Sale Today Only - Save 20%! Unlock this premium article & so much more with Entrepreneur+

Get access to a ton of exclusive content and resources that will help grow your entrepreneurial mindset. You’ll find:

  • Exclusive content from our network of today’s leading CEOs and business strategists
  • Receive our flagship Entrepreneur Magazine - free!
  • No more ads, and get access to the Entrepreneur+ homepage
  • Free E-books written by our staff and other industry thought leaders

Subscribe today and save 20%. Use code SAVE20 at checkout.

Join Now Log In

Related Topics

Productivity Leadership Work-Life Balance Managing Employees Health and Wellness

Editor's Pick

This Black Founder Stayed True to His Triple 'Win' Strategy to Build a $1 Billion Business
These Are the 10 Most Difficult Conversations to Have in the Workplace — and How to Handle Them
This Founder Started a Wellness Brand in Her Kitchen — Now She Partners With Target and Uses Her Platform to Combat Medical Racism in the U.S.
Is Your Client Actually a Nightmare? Watch Out for These 3 Red Flags.
Before Diving Into Franchise Ownership, You Need to Ask Yourself This One Key Question
Employees Are 45 Minutes More Productive Each Week Thanks to This Divisive Work Environment

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Walmart Leaked Memo Warns Against Employees Sharing Corporate Information With ChatGPT

The retail giant's tech wing also warned against sharing customer info with AI bots.

By Steve Huff

Living

Invest in Yourself: 10 Things Every Working Woman Should Do This Year

When striving for success, it is easy to forget about your mental and physical health. But without health, you cannot fully succeed. Follow these ten lifestyle strategies for success in your personal and professional life.

By Kelly Hyman

Business News

The 6 Worst College Majors to Choose If You Want to Make a Lot of Money in Your First Job, from Psychology to Hospitality

There are six college degrees that left graduates earning a median salary of $40,000 or less five years after graduation, according to an analysis by the New York Federal Reserve.

By Marielle Descalsota

Money & Finance

What Is a W-4 Form and How Do I Fill One Out?

Are you trying to figure out how to fill out the tax form from your new employer? Here's a step-by-step guide and more for the W-4 form.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Business News

Warren Buffett and Partner Charlie Munger Reveal Their Best Business Advice For 2023

The CEO and chairman of Berkshire Hathaway shared his partner in crime at the company's best aphorisms in his annual letter.

By Gabrielle Bienasz

Business News

Jack Dorsey's 'BlueSky' Twitter Alternative Hits App Store

Membership is currently only available through invitation.

By Steve Huff