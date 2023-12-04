Several factors motivate their decisions to go it alone.

The post-pandemic travel surge is still in full effect, undeterred by rocketing hotel and airfare prices, per Reuters. And it might come as no surprise that baby boomers are some of the biggest spenders in the category, shelling out an average of $6,700 on their vacations, The Boston Globe reported.

But something that's perhaps more unexpected is the high number of married boomer women leaving their husbands behind to travel solo.

