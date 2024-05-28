A college degree might not be the strict requirement it once was — but successful applicants must be prepared to showcase another aspect of their resume.

There are many things that can help applicants rise to the top in today's job market, but as it turns out, having a college degree might not be one of them, at least when it comes to certain companies and roles.

The share of jobs on hiring platform ZipRecruiter that required a bachelor's degree dropped from 18% to 14.5% in 2023, CBS News reported, and an increasing number of companies, including big names like Amazon and Walmart, are considering hiring non-degreed candidates.

