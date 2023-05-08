We all face rejection at some point in life. Here's how to cope with it and learn from it.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

At some point, everyone will experience rejection — no matter how successful they are. It may sound harsh, but that's just the way it is.

Even so, rejection doesn't always come easy. As it turns out, neurologically, there is not much difference between the physical pain of injury and the emotional pain of rejection, according to a study conducted by the University of Michigan