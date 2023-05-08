For Subscribers

How to Handle Rejection at Different Stages of Your Career and Business

We all face rejection at some point in life. Here's how to cope with it and learn from it.

learn more about John Rampton

By John Rampton

MStudioImages | Getty Images

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

At some point, everyone will experience rejection — no matter how successful they are. It may sound harsh, but that's just the way it is.

Even so, rejection doesn't always come easy. As it turns out, neurologically, there is not much difference between the physical pain of injury and the emotional pain of rejection, according to a study conducted by the University of Michigan

Continue reading this article — and all of our other premium content with Entrepreneur+

For just $5 a month, you get unlimited access to all of Entrepreneur.com, including our premium content. You’ll find:

  • Digestible insight on how to be a better entrepreneur and leader
  • Lessons for starting and growing a business from our expert network of CEOs and founders
  • Meaningful content to help you make sharper decisions
  • Business and life hacks to help you stay ahead of the curve
Subscribe now Log In

Related Topics

Leadership Rejection Starting a Business Feedback Premium

Editor's Pick

One Founder's Super-Sized Side Hustle Is Helping Small Businesses — and It's On Track to Generate More Than $50 Million This Year
6 Principles From the Navy SEAL Code That Will Make Your Team Stronger
His Brush With Death Pushed Him to Leave Google's 'Moonshot Factory' and Make Brain-Reading Earbuds That Could Save Lives
3 Bad Habits Most Entrepreneurs Are Guilty Of — and the Simple Solution for Stopping
A 4th-Generation CEO Reveals How to Avoid 'Succession''s All-Too-Real Dysfunction in Your Own Business — Family-Run or Not
There Are Only 6 Things You Need to Avoid Business Catastrophe, According to This Expert Consultant

Most Popular

See all
Living

This $70 One-Time Delivery Sends 18 Bottles of Wine to Your Door

Celebrate your employees, Mother's Day, or any ocassion with a great deal one wine.

By Entrepreneur Store

Devices

This $100 HD Drone Could Help Grow Your Photography Business

Get the perfect picture or video from high above.

By Entrepreneur Store

Science & Technology

The Metaverse Has Definitely Lost Steam — But Is It Dead?

An investment in the Metaverse is only as valuable as the demand for the technologies involved.

By Nathan Sinnott

Fundraising

Working Remote? These Are the Biggest Dos and Don'ts of Video Conferencing

As more and more businesses go remote, these are ways to be more effective and efficient on conference calls.

By Bryan Lovgren

Business Ideas

55 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2023

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2023.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.

Growing a Business

The Best Way to Run a Business Meeting

All too often, meetings run longer than they should and fail to keep attendees engaged. Here's how to run a meeting the right way.

By Jacqueline Whitmore