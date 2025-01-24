I've been rejected multiple times throughout my career, and I've always bounced back harder. Here's the secret.

Let's be honest — being rejected stinks. We all get rejected sometimes — whether it's for a job, a romantic partner or even a social invitation.

Yet, it's important to remember that rejection isn't the end of the world, although it may be painful and discouraging. The good news is that there are several strategies you can use to get over being rejected quicker. As a long-time entrepreneur and business leader, I've learned the most productive and healthy ways to deal with rejection.

