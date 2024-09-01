You can increase your chances of landing an interview in 2024 by making your resume stand out.

A resume that stands out from the crowd is increasingly important in today's competitive job market. A distinctive resume effectively highlights your unique skills and experiences and quickly captures the attention of hiring managers amidst a sea of applications.

The good news is that you can increase your chances of making a memorable impression and landing an interview by taking a few easy steps. Here are some tips for making your resume stand out:

