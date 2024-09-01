How to Make Your Resume Stand Out in 2024 You can increase your chances of landing an interview in 2024 by making your resume stand out.
Key Takeaways
- You have one chance to make a great first impression with your resume
- Follow these tips to create a resume that stands out from the crowd
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
A resume that stands out from the crowd is increasingly important in today's competitive job market. A distinctive resume effectively highlights your unique skills and experiences and quickly captures the attention of hiring managers amidst a sea of applications.
The good news is that you can increase your chances of making a memorable impression and landing an interview by taking a few easy steps. Here are some tips for making your resume stand out:
Related: Exploring the 6 Different Types of Resumes
The rest of this article is locked.
Join Entrepreneur+ today for access.
Already have an account? Sign In