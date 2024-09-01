Labor Day Sale! 33% Off Entrepreneur+

Unlock this article and get unlimited access to our entire site. Use code SAVE33 at checkout - for new subscribers only.

Claim This Offer

Already have an account?

Sign in
Entrepreneur Plus - Short White
For Subscribers

How to Make Your Resume Stand Out in 2024 You can increase your chances of landing an interview in 2024 by making your resume stand out.

By John Rampton Edited by Mark Klekas

Key Takeaways

  • You have one chance to make a great first impression with your resume
  • Follow these tips to create a resume that stands out from the crowd

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

A resume that stands out from the crowd is increasingly important in today's competitive job market. A distinctive resume effectively highlights your unique skills and experiences and quickly captures the attention of hiring managers amidst a sea of applications.

The good news is that you can increase your chances of making a memorable impression and landing an interview by taking a few easy steps. Here are some tips for making your resume stand out:

Related: Exploring the 6 Different Types of Resumes

The rest of this article is locked.

Join Entrepreneur+ today for access.

Subscribe Now

Already have an account? Sign In