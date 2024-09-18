Work has changed a lot in recent years — but the standards people hold their co-workers to have not.

More than half of job seekers say it's hard to know what is and isn't acceptable at work because of recent changes in the workplace, according to research from HR Dive.

And it would seem that a significant number of employed people don't understand the ins and outs of workplace etiquette either.

Related: Who's Responsible for a Toxic Workplace? If You Do Any of These 3 Things, Look in the Mirror.