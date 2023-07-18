Get Ready for Corporate Charm School: Etiquette Classes Are Coming to the Workplace and They're Looking at You, Gen Z More than half of the companies surveyed said there are plans to offer etiquette classes by 2024.
Key Takeaways
- Companies are implementing etiquette classes to help Gen Z with "soft" skills and learn proper workplace standards.
- 60% of companies surveyed said classes would be required.
Etiquette classes are coming to the workplace.
But unlike traditional classes that teach how to curtsy and fine-dining fork placement, these classes offer help with "soft skills" like writing professional emails, appropriate in-office banter, and dressing for a professional environment.
According to a new survey of 1,548 business leaders by Resume Builder, 45% of companies are already offering these kinds of classes while 18% plan to implement such classes by the end of 2024.
More than two-thirds of companies that are already offering etiquette classes have said the classes have been "highly" successful.
RELATED: 8 Zoom Etiquette Rules Everyone Should Follow
"In our view, office etiquette training is vital, not only for newbies but for everyone on the team," said Co-Founder and CEO of FormsPal, Mike Chappell said, per Resume Builder.
Those surveyed said Gen Z could use training on how to be more professional in the workplace and help others reacclimate to workplace life after the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced us to incorporate remote work and new ways of communicating in the work world.
When asked why these classes are needed, some of the write-in responses included:
"The younger employees needed help with general office etiquette."
"Some staff started wearing 'very casual' clothes to work that were just not professional in appearance."
"There were increasing complaints of a hostile work environment and complaints from patrons about the behavior of certain employees."
While 60% of companies surveyed said they would require etiquette classes for all employees, 19% said they would only require it for certain employees, 10% of which will target new college graduates and employees ages 18-27.
RELATED: 6 Things Gen Z Employees Want Their Managers to Know About the Workplace in 2023
However, these corporate etiquette classes come with a cost. According to Business Training Works, which offers business etiquette courses and workshops, it charges $14,100 for a two-day on-site training session for only 36 employees. Prices for online courses range from $50 to $250 and allow for 500+ employees to take the class.
Despite the lofty fees, some of Business Training Works' clients include Adobe, Chevron, Disney, and Johnson & Johnson.