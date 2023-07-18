More than half of the companies surveyed said there are plans to offer etiquette classes by 2024.

Etiquette classes are coming to the workplace.

But unlike traditional classes that teach how to curtsy and fine-dining fork placement, these classes offer help with "soft skills" like writing professional emails, appropriate in-office banter, and dressing for a professional environment.

According to a new survey of 1,548 business leaders by Resume Builder, 45% of companies are already offering these kinds of classes while 18% plan to implement such classes by the end of 2024.

More than two-thirds of companies that are already offering etiquette classes have said the classes have been "highly" successful.

"In our view, office etiquette training is vital, not only for newbies but for everyone on the team," said Co-Founder and CEO of FormsPal, Mike Chappell said, per Resume Builder.

Those surveyed said Gen Z could use training on how to be more professional in the workplace and help others reacclimate to workplace life after the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced us to incorporate remote work and new ways of communicating in the work world.

When asked why these classes are needed, some of the write-in responses included:

"The younger employees needed help with general office etiquette."

"Some staff started wearing 'very casual' clothes to work that were just not professional in appearance."

"There were increasing complaints of a hostile work environment and complaints from patrons about the behavior of certain employees."

While 60% of companies surveyed said they would require etiquette classes for all employees, 19% said they would only require it for certain employees, 10% of which will target new college graduates and employees ages 18-27.

However, these corporate etiquette classes come with a cost. According to Business Training Works, which offers business etiquette courses and workshops, it charges $14,100 for a two-day on-site training session for only 36 employees. Prices for online courses range from $50 to $250 and allow for 500+ employees to take the class.

Despite the lofty fees, some of Business Training Works' clients include Adobe, Chevron, Disney, and Johnson & Johnson.