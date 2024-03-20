Is There a Superior Diet for the Entrepreneur? The 'Father of Biohacking' Shares What He Eats for High Energy, Low Body Fat and Optimal Output Plus, some science and AI behind the madness.
Biohacking Entrepreneur Dave Asprey landed a feature in Entrepreneur Magazine at the age of 26 wearing a T-shirt that read, "Caffeine is My Drug Of Choice," shortly after he turned buttered coffee into a multi-million dollar business known as Bulletproof Coffee.
Known as the "Father of Biohacking," Asprey is also a four-time NYT Best-Selling Author, host of the top 100 podcast, The Human Upgrade, with over 350 million downloads, and eight-time Entrepreneur, with his latest company, Danger Coffee, a mold-free line of coffee that contains over 50 trace minerals, nutrients and electrolytes.
The question gets asked a lot, is there a diet for the successful entrepreneur? While there is no definitive answer, Asprey shares a diet that has helped him maintain optimal health markers and build several businesses. Here, I ask Asprey about his diet and share some of his daily food, supplement and hydration habits.