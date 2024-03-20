Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Biohacking Entrepreneur Dave Asprey landed a feature in Entrepreneur Magazine at the age of 26 wearing a T-shirt that read, "Caffeine is My Drug Of Choice," shortly after he turned buttered coffee into a multi-million dollar business known as Bulletproof Coffee.

Known as the "Father of Biohacking," Asprey is also a four-time NYT Best-Selling Author, host of the top 100 podcast, The Human Upgrade, with over 350 million downloads, and eight-time Entrepreneur, with his latest company, Danger Coffee, a mold-free line of coffee that contains over 50 trace minerals, nutrients and electrolytes.

The question gets asked a lot, is there a diet for the successful entrepreneur? While there is no definitive answer, Asprey shares a diet that has helped him maintain optimal health markers and build several businesses. Here, I ask Asprey about his diet and share some of his daily food, supplement and hydration habits.